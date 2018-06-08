CDA ready to cope with any expected monsoon emergency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has fully prepared to meet any expected emergency in Islamabad during upcoming monsoon rains.
A senior official of civic agency said although there is no forecast for any flood risk but CDA will remain committed to cope with any untoward emergency by establishing a flood relief cell.
The CDA high ups ordered officials to ensure timely removal of stagnant water besides issuing warnings to people living in low-laying areas.
He said slum resident in sectors F-6, F-7/4, G-8/1, G-7/3, G-7/2, G-7/1 would be warned separately through notices and public announcement to removal illegal structures along drains.
