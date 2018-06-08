Fri June 08, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2018

‘OPC secures expats rights’

LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt said innovative step by OPC has been taken to secure the rights of expatriate Pakistanis. A comprehensive and effective policy has been adopted for early resolution of the issues of overseas Pakistanis. Shaheen said, “OPC strives to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and addresses complaints through state of the art web portal system which gives electronic access to every Pakistani living anywhere in the world.” He said the satisfaction of the complainant was the objective hence feedback till the resolution of the problem has been ensured.

