New LGH principal assumes charge

LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Agha Shabeer Ali as principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute, Amir-ud-Din Medical College and Lahore General Hospital.

Dr Rizwan Masood Butt would be the director of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS). Both have assumed the charge of their posts. According to a handout issued here on Thursday, Prof Dr Agha Shabeer Ali, chairing a meeting of administrative doctors, said that merit, discipline and better medical services for the patients would be ensured at all costs. No compromise would made on quality health services, he added. He said proper monitoring committees would be formed for all the departments to ensure supervision of all affairs.

Prof Dr Agha Shabeer Ali claimed that he believed in team work and everyone would on board to get better results. PINS Director Dr Rizwan Masood Butt said every patient would be given proper attention and medical treatment at PINS. He said that the issues of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would be resolved so that their performance was improved.