Fri June 08, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2018

New uniform for sanitary staff

LAHORE: Albayrak Waste Management started distribution of new uniforms and personal protective equipment among its sanitary staff in different union councils of the city. An event was held in this regard at Gaddafi Stadium, UC-203, on Thursday. The sanitary workers were provided with new uniforms and kits of face masks and safety gloves. The distribution would be completed during next week. Albayrak officials said the company was also providing additional resources and machinery in the field to ensure smooth waste management operations on Eid-ul-Fitr.

