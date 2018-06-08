Eid incomplete without matching jewellery

Islamabad:A large number of female buyers living across the federal capital and sister city of Rawalpindi are rushing towards markets in preparation for the upcoming lavish festival of Eid, an increase in the sale of imitation jewellery has been witnessed as Eid shopping is incomplete without buying matching jewellery.

Jewellery is the most transformative things a woman can wear on any special occasions like Eid and in recent few years artificial jewellery markets in Pakistan are witnessing a boom due to their low cost and variety of designs and colours.

A large number of such stalls have been particularly setup in the city markets including Super, Jinnah Super, Sitara Market , Karachi Company , Abpara, F-10, G-9 and several others markets.

Young girls are particularly interested in buying matching jewellery that complement their Eid dress, while many of them rush towards Bengals, moments before the festival. Any accessory relating to women are the most profitable businesses on Eid festivals,” a shopkeeper at Super Market said.

Our Eid is incomplete without buying colorful matching jewellery besides purchasing new clothes, said a woman shopper in Karachi Company, which is one of the busiest and oldest markets of the capital.

I bought yellow dress and now looking for matching jewellery, said a 18 year old girl Ubaida Ahmad. Sellers of imitation jewellery are doing brisk business ahead of Eid-UL-fitr. People from all walks of life are going to the city’s jewellery markets to buy imitation jewellery of their choice, said a stall holder in Abpara.

Irum Ikram who came to Karachi Company with her friends to buy earrings, said she had already bought new clothes for this Eid. There are wonderful collections of jewellery here.