Hot, dry weather predicted

LAHORE : Dry and hot weather was reported in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said moist currents are penetrating in north Balochistan from Arabian Sea. A trough is prevailing over upper parts of the country, they said and predicted that very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Gujranwala Division, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

No rainfall was recorded at any part of the country. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 49°C whereas in Lahore it was 38°C, minimum was 27.3°C and humidity level was 41 percent.