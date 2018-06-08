Fri June 08, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2018

65 clinics of quacks sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed another 65 premises of quacks. According to a press release, 24 quacks’ centres were sealed in district Faisalabad by the Punjab Healthcare Commission teams which visited different parts of four districts Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara and Faisalabad.

Moreover, 15, 14 and 12 quacks’ businesses were closed down in Okara, Sahiwal and Lahore respectively. In Lahore, Riaz Clinic, Meerab Clinic, Asif Dawakhana, Fahad Free Dispensary, Rizwan Medical Store and Clinic, Irfan Clinic, Al-Mustafa Free Dispensary, Maryam Clinic, Mehmood Medical Store, Khadim Hussain and Sons Medical Store and Ali Clinic were sealed.

