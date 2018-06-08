PTI for strategy to check Indian water terrorism

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said that the water shortage and other concerns related to it hold monumental importance to Pakistan and its existence. It is the duty of the World Bank to resolve the issues related to the Kishanganga Dam.

In a statement, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar suggested the caretaker government call emergency meetings on the matters of water shortage and Kishanganga Dam so that proper strategy and directions could be taken against the acts of “water terrorism” on part of India.

He also said World Bank should exercise its powers as a mediator and guarantor between India and Pakistan and remove Pakistan’s concerns. Bakhtiar said that it was a clear violation of Indus Water Treaty by India as it initiated the project without the consent, coordination and discussion with Pakistan and the world.

Owing to the irresponsible actions by India, the treaty has grave dangers in the future, he added. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said water terrorism on part of India would not affect Pakistan’s resolve because Pakistan as a nation had the utmost capacity to counter such moves.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said the former governments had failed miserably to resolve water issues because of their carelessness which had pushed Pakistan to the verge of water shortage. The ruling elite has never had public issues as their priority but the nation stands firm and there would be no compromise from now onwards.

MMA has given Islamic manifesto: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the constitution and Islamic laws were assets to the nation. He said this while addressing a meeting of his party office-bearers on Thursday.

Liaqat Baloch, who is also the secretary general of Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal, said that MMA had presented its Islamic manifesto based on public welfare. The manifesto would cause national unity and harmony in the present political crisis because the religious-minded and patriotic people were getting united for the enforcement of the Nizam e Mustafa, he added.

He said Pakistan at present was confronted with numerous challenges as the US was using India and Israel to destabilise the entire region. He said the elected government had completed its five year term but the masses continued to face the problems of price spiral, loadshedding, unemployment and other issues.