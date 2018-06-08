Tendulkar junior picked for India Under-19 team

NEW DELHI: Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, was on Thursday named in an Under-19 squad for two four-day matches in Sri Lanka.

Arjun, 18, was picked as part of a 15-member squad by the country’s junior selection committee, according to a press release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).An all-rounder who bowls and bats left-handed, Arjun has been playing junior cricket for Mumbai.

Standing at over six feet, the left-arm quick bowler has claimed 18 wickets from five domestic matches at the U-19 level including a five-wicket haul.He came under the international spotlight when he bowled in the nets in the lead-up to the Lord’s Test between England and South Africa in 2017.

Arjun was however overlooked for the five one-dayers which the juniors will play during the July 11-August 11 tour after the four-day games.Sachin, revered in cricket-mad India, also began his career with Mumbai’s junior team before being picked for the senior side at the age of 15.