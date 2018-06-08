Pak junior team to play six matches in Canada

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior hockey team will visit Canada from June 20 to July 2 and play five test matches against Canada’s senior team.

They will also play one match against China, who will be in Canada in that timeframe, ‘The News’ learnt on Thursday. The junior hockey team manager Olympian Kamran Ashraf said that his team’s training camp would be stopped just before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said the training camp was continuing in Karachi. The players play a practice match every day. He said that due to hot weather and Ramadan, the training was conducted at night.

He said that the boys who played against the World XI in the recent past would be part of the Canada tour. The team manager said the Chinese senior team would also be there and they wanted to play against Pakistan. “We agreed to play the match,” he said.

He said that by playing against the senior team of Canada, “our players will get experience of hard international hockey matches. The players have trained hard but unfortunately we had lack of international matches. That is why we arranged the Canada tour. “After returning from Canada, the same team will participate in the six-nation tournament in Pakistan in September. The other participant countries will send their senior teams. Thus, our boys will get immensely valuable experience,” said Kamran.

Schedule: 21 June Canada v Pakistan in Surrey; 23 June Canada v Pakistan in Surrey; 24 June Canada v Pakistan in Surrey; 27 June Canada v Pakistan in West Vancouver; 29 June China v Pakistan in Surrey; 30 June Canada v Pakistan in West Vancouver.