‘Africans fleeing war top list of world’s most neglected’

NAIROBI: Six of the world’s 10 most neglected crises are in Africa, where conflict has uprooted millions of people, the Norwegian Refugee Council said on Thursday, attributing the continent’s dominance to a lack of media attention, aid and political will.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where years of civil war have led more than 5 million people to flee their homes, topped the NRC’s annual list this year. South Sudan, Burundi, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Nigeria also featured.

NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland said while Syria is the bloodiest war in the world with millions displaced over the last eight years, it is not considered to be among the most neglected crises as it is receiving global attention.

Conflicts in Africa, he said, were viewed differently. "Many displaced from these countries do not end up as refugees in the Mediterranean, and are not visible for us in the north - so these crises get too little diplomatic and media attention," Egeland told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Also, some of these conflicts are so protracted - there has been a humanitarian crisis in one way or the other in South Sudan for the last 30 years. So we have to fight this sense of hopelessness. It can change, and it must change. "Other countries on the list were Venezuela, Myanmar and Yemen, while the Palestinian territories also featured.