Netanyahu warns Assad on Iranian presence in Syria

LONDON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was "no longer immune" from retaliation, while declaring the Iran nuclear deal over after Washington ditched the accord.

Noting that Israel had stayed out of Syria’s protracted civil war, in which Tehran backs Assad, Netanyahu said increasing Iranian encroachment required "a new calculus". "He is no longer immune, his regime is no longer immune. If he fires at us, as we’ve just demonstrated, we will destroy his forces," the Israeli leader said at an event organised by the Policy Exchange think tank in London.

Last month, Israel launched a large-scale attack on purported Iranian targets in Syria following what it said was a barrage of rockets fired by Iran from the country toward its forces in the occupied Golan Heights.

Even before that, Israel had been blamed for a series of recent strikes inside Syria that killed Iranians, though it has not acknowledged them. "Syria has to understand that Israel will not tolerate the Iranian military entrenchment in Syria against Israel," Netanyahu added.

"The consequences are not merely to the Iranian forces there but to the Assad regime as well," he said, adding: "I think it’s something that he should consider very seriously".

Netanyahu is on a three-day European tour -- visiting Berlin and Paris earlier this week -- marked by strategic differences on Iran, as its leaders attempt to rescue the nuclear deal after US withdrawal in May. He met on Wednesday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, who reiterated London’s "firm commitment" to the accord, according to Downing Street.