Pay teachers more

This refers to the judgment that schools should not be charging fee for the summer vacations. How are schools expected to pay rent, keep up the maintenance of the buildings they are using, pay the electricity and gas bills and, most importantly, pay their staff if they are deprived of a source of income.

I am a teacher and I have every right to be paid for the summer vacation. Unlike some professions, teaching profession requires continuous efforts on part of teachers to learn more and be better prepared for the next session. This judgment shows a complete lack of appreciation for the teaching profession and for the education sector.

Saira M K Hoti

Islamabad