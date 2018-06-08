Why the US matters

This refers to the article ‘How to manage Pak-US ties’ (June 6) by Ayaz Ahmed. It is an excellent article, which has comprehensively addressed the challenges in our relations with the US. It is beyond our comprehension why politicians have failed to tackles these long-standing issues.

It appears that foreign policy initiatives hold no importance to a majority of politicians. Since the election season has finally started in Pakistan, people can now see all political parties accusing each other of financial malpractices. Why can’t our politicians put their heads together decide how to deal with both internal and external threats?

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi