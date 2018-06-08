Saving food

The federal government has announced the national food security policy and has called food security the second most important issue after national security. It is noteworthy that the policy doesn’t just focus on crop development and enhancing farm produces, but also addresses the issue of food wastage, which accounts for one-third of the food produced in the country. It is also necessary to focus on justified water usage and enhanced storage capacity by building new reservoirs.

With almost 37.26 million malnourished citizens, the National Food Security Policy 2018 aims to promote sustainable food production systems by an average growth rate of four percent, with the goals of improving food availability, accessibility and sustainability. The key goals of the policy are to make agriculture more productive, competitive and climate-friendly along with diversifying the food systems for nutritious diets. In addition, the policy intends to improve food availability by bridging yield gaps, supporting kitchen gardening and farmers with new high-value crops. It is hoped that the announced policy will be implemented in letter and spirit to reap maximum benefits.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar