Ever heard of a toilet?

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the unhygienic conditions in government colleges in Karachi. These colleges once upheld good standards of hygiene and cleanliness. But little or no attention is now being paid to these matters. For most students, dirty washrooms are a pressing concern.
It is astonishing that many government colleges have flooded floors and out-of-order water taps. College administrations should be take much-needed steps to improve the situation – and that too on a regular basis.
Minhal Aleem
Karachi
