Lights out

Before Ramazan, the KE authorities vowed to reduce loadshedding. However, the situation is entirely different. Many parts of Karachi are still facing loadshedding for more than 10 hours.

The authorities have turned a blind eye towards the plight of the people. It is unfortunate that Pakistanis are deprived of even the basic facility of uninterrupted electricity.

Ahsan Bashir

Karachi

*****

The caretaker PM has said that every effort will be made resolve the issues relating to the power sector. He added that a comprehensive plan ought to be prepared, which will help the next elected government to further improve efficiency and sustainability of the power sector.

To tackle Pakistan’s endless power crisis, effective measures should be taken. Both domestic and commercial consumers should also take steps to avoid the excessive and often wasteful use of electricity, especially in shopping centres, malls and plazas. Only our combined efforts can steer the country out of the electricity crisis.

M Z Rifat

Lahore