The search for harmony

This refers to the article ‘Tolerance of diversity’ (June 7) by Kamila Hyat. If we looks deep into the motives of certain terrorist acts involving foreigners carried out over the last few years, it becomes evident that the purpose of certain horrendous acts was to paint a negative picture of Pakistan across the globe. What else could be the motive to attack either a cricket team and or mountaineers who had nothing to do with the war on terror?

The tragic killing of Charanjeet Singh was an attempt to show to the world that minority groups in Pakistan are under serious threat. The cordial relations of locals with the Sikh community were unacceptable to hate groups, which carried out the heinous crime of killing a peace activist. This was done to tamper with the region’s interfaith harmony.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad