Imran blames PML-N for worst loadshedding across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday strongly condemned the ‘unabated power loadshedding across the country’, blaming the PML-N government for the agonising phenomenon during the month of fasting.

Imran has slammed PML-N for the worst power outage across the country in the holy month of Ramazan. He said that unavailability of electricity in scorching heat was like barbarism. “People are deprived from observing the holy month with its true spirit”, he lamented and held the former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi responsible for the crisis.

He stated that Nawaz Sharif and his courtiers kept the nation in the dark during their five years tenure about the addition of thousands of megawatts to the national grid. He went on add that contrary to their bogus claims, the circular debt has soared to a new record. “In the wake of recent episodes of loadshedding, it has become inevitable to scrutinise the whole process of installation of power projects by PML-N government,” PTI chairman emphasised.

He pressed the caretaker government to devise a suitable load-management plan and provide relief to the masses. He resolved that PTI’s government will come-up with effective and sustainable strategies to deal with the crisis.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali is set to become part of PTI, as Imran Khan telephoned Thursday, urging him to join PTI. Jamali accepted the invitation to join PTI. According to a party spokesperson, Imran will visit Dera Murad Jamali after Eidul Fitr, where a public meeting will be organised in connection with formal joining of the veteran politician.

Ex-premier had contested the 2013 general election independently and returned to the National Assembly and then joined PML-N, however, lately, he distanced himself from the party.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming polls from the NA-243 constituency. A senior party member Assad Umar said that Imran would contest the elections from four or five different constituencies across the country. He is most likely to contest the elections from NA-26 (Bannu), NA-61 (Rawalpindi), NA-95 (Mianwali) and NA-131 (Lahore), besides NA-243.

Back in 2013 elections, Imran had contested from NA-1 (Peshawar), NA- 56 (Rawalpindi), NA-71 (Mianwali), NA-126 (Lahore).

In the meanwhile, Imran has extended heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of veteran politician Rasool Bux Paleejo. In a statement, he has extended heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of veteran politician Rasool Bux Paleejo and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. He stated that Rasool Bux Paleejo was committed to ideological politics in his entire life. “His life was a story of continuous struggle and dedication”, said PTI chairman. “I pray to Almighty Allah that the departed soul may rest in peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Senate Chairman Mian Muhammad Soomro on Thursday joined PTI, the party sources informed Geo News. Soomro will formally announce his joining in coming days. While, former federal minister Sikandar Bosan is also expected to announce his joining in the PTI in the forthcoming days. Previously, senior politicians Sardar Ghulam Abbas and Zulfiqar Khosa joined PTI. Abbas, who quit PML-N last month, met PTI chairman Imran Khan and announced his inclusion in the party. Senior leader Jahangir Tareen was also present at the meeting.

Abbas, who is considered among the most influential politicians in Chakwal, had quit PML-N following Nawaz Sharif’s controversial interview to a publication, in which the party leader had made remarks regarding the Mumbai attack trial sparking a political storm in the country. He had garnered more than 0.1 million votes as an independent contestant from Chakwal in the last general elections, held in 2013.