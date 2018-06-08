LGH Brain Tumour Day: Expert laments lack of central registry for brain tumour patients

LAHORE: On the eve of International Brain Tumour Day, renowned Neuro Surgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that commemoration of the day is aimed at creating awareness about brain tumours among the general public.

He said, "Unfortunately, we do not have central tumour registry for our population while in America 22 cases per one lac population of brain tumours surface and, out of these, one third are malignant and two thirds non-malignant."

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, talking about symptoms of brain tumours, said these could be headaches, problems with vision, epilepsy, stroke, personality changes and drowsiness and, if not diagnosed early, might lead to comatose condition. He said that great improvement in treatment of brain tumours in Pakistan had occurred and especially in Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of Lahore General Hospital modern ways had been adopted and latest diagnostic and operative facilities were available there for the complicated surgery.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that generally in expert hands, mortality rate in most of brain tumours surgeries was less than 5 per cent. He said that contrast CT scan of brain was widely available. Furthermore, in Lahore General Hospital, 3 Tesla MRI is also being provided for the general public. He claimed that there were more than 100 types of brain tumours which started from childhood to different age sections. He said a neurosurgeon should operate in a way as to steal away tumour from brain during surgery, meaning that rest of the brain should remain undisturbed.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said they had also started painless but awake brain tumour surgery. He asked the patients not to be afraid of the complex problems and face it with courage and strength. He concluded the doctors should affirm their belief to serve the ailing humanity with new spirit and work on latest research and medical treatment.