Holding fair election in Fata still a far cry

PESHAWAR: After merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, holding free, fair and transparent election in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) would remain doubtful unless officials in the present administrative setup who were mostly appointed on the basis of political affiliations are replaced before the forthcoming general election. This will be the real test for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to replace all the political agents and appoint officers with a clean record in the erstwhile Fata to ensure credible election.

The Fata Political Alliance (FTA), an alliance of all political parties except Maulana Fazlur Rahman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) in Fata, has accelerated its campaign to exert pressure on the caretaker government and the ECP to replace the existing political agents and assistant political agent.

In a tribal agency, the political agent used to exercise administrative, financial and judicial powers. After merger with KP, the designation of political agent has been changed to deputy commissioner and the tribal agency has become a tribal district.

The present governor is stated to have limited influence on the administrative affairs in Fata. Unlike the settled areas where the district and sessions judge is empowered to use powers and functions of district returning officer (DRO), there are still no district and sessions judges in Fata and, therefore, the former political agents and now deputy commissioners would exercise the powers of DRO while the assistant political agents would become assistant returning officers.

The political parties are anxiously waiting to fully participate in the general election in the former Fata without restrictions and fear of the British colonial law, Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR).

However, since most of the political agents and assistant political agents were posted on the basis of political backing or other considerations in Fata, the political parties see little hope of fair election if they were not replaced before the polls. "Interestingly, the former MNAs from Fata had brought their blue-eyed people and posted them as political agents and assistant political agents. Some of the ex-MNAs had elected their brothers as Senators from Fata. And now their blood relatives, including brothers and sons are contesting election from their respective tribal regions," said a tribal politician from Bajaur.

In Bajaur, Senator Hidayatullah Khan is the son of former MNA Bismillah Khan. He said that either his father or brother Shaukatullah, the former governor of KP, would contest the election from Bajaur.

In Khyber Agency, former MNA Shahjee Gul got elected his brother Taj Mohammad as senator. Shahjee Gul has again decided to contest election from his native Khyber Agency. The situation is no different in Mohmand Agency ?where former MNA Bilal Rahman helped his brother Hilal Rahman become a senator.

Bilal Rahman will again run for the National Assembly seat from his native Mohmand tribal region and would expect his brother to use his influence to help him win the polls. Similar is the situation in Bara subdivision of Khyber Agency where former MNA Nasir Khan Afridi got elected his brother Momin Khan Afridi to become a senator. Nasir Khan Afridi is planning to either contest election himself or field his son Adnan Afridi for the National Assembly seat. Of the seven tribal regions, Khyber Agency has always been the prime choice of government officials to get posted there.