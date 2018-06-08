Iftar dinner for tribal elders

GHALLANAI: The officials of the Pakistan army 201 wing arranged an Iftar dinner for Haleemzai tribe elders here Thursday. A large number of Haleemzai tribesmen, officials of political administration and army attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Colonel Saqib Nisar, 201 wing commander, said the landmark decision to merge federally administered tribal areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had unfolded new avenues of economic prosperity and development for the masses of the region.