Fri June 08, 2018
National

MR
Monitoring Report
June 8, 2018

FC soldier martyred as chopper makes crash landing

RAWALPINDI/QUETTA: An Frontier Corps soldier was martyred when an Army Aviation helicopter crash landed near Quetta Thursday, Geo News reported while citing ISPR statement. The injured soldier was being flown from Kahan in Kohlu district to Quetta in the helicopter and was martyred after the chopper crash landed near Quetta. Six crew members of the heli sustained minor injuries. They were shifted to the CMH for treatment, DIG Quetta said.

