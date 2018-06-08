36 CDA employees suspended

Islamabad: Three senior officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) are among 36 officials of the civic body who have been suspended for their involvement in upgradation of employees in violation CDA employees Services Regulations during last tenure of Pakistan People’s Party, about eight years back.

The suspended officers include Director General Civic Management Khalil Ahmad Soomro, Deputy Director General Human Law Najma Azhar and Director Administration Syed Safdar Ali.

These officials followed orders of the then chairmen in finalising upgradarion cases during the year 2010. The suspension orders were issued upon registration of FIR against two former chairmen Farkhand Iqbal and Imtiaz Inayat Ellahi, these 36 officials including three senior officers.

The suspended officials also include Deputy Director Emergency and Disaster Management Director Ammaduddin, Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Deputy Director Irfan Azim Khan, Deputy Director CARES Directorate Hamid Shah and other officials of BPS 17 and below. These officials fall in category of violation according to which they were granted upgradation despite the fact they had their line of promotion. Their upgradation also affected seniority of othet employees.

The CDA sources said the officials nominated in FIR registered by FIA, have also strayed securing interim bail to avoid arrest before Eid. The FIA is expected to take up many more cases of illegal upgradations in the days to come. Majority of CDA employees were given upgradation in their posts. However, the cases in which line of promotion exists, seniority of other employees is affected and relevant rules are not followed are considered as illegal.