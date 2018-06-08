Veteran politician Rasool Bux Palijo passes away

HYDERABAD/SUKKUR: Veteran politician, nationalist leader, constitutional lawyer, scholar and writer Rasool Bux Palijo passed away at the age of 88 years on Thursday in a hospital in Karachi.

The spokesman of Awami Tehreek (AT), Noor Ahmed Katiar, informed here on Thursday that Palijo, who lived in Hyderabad, would be laid to rest in his native village in Jungshahi in Thatta. The leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PML-Functional, Grand Democratic Alliance and several other political, religious and nationalist parties have expressed condolence over his demise.

Meanwhile, former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, has expressed grief over the death of Awami Tehreek chief and senior politician Rasool Bux Palejo. In his statement, issued here on Thursday, he expressed his grief and sorrow over his death. Expressing his sympathy with the bereaved family, he said Palejo's struggle for democracy will never be forgotten.

Paleejo was a leading Marxist and Maoist. He fought for peasants, workers and the rights of the oppressed all his life. He was anti-feudal and represented progressive Sindhi nationalism. He built Sindhi Awami Tehreek and was founding Secretary Gen of ANP.