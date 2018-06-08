SC directs NAB to probe ‘corruption’ in Nandipur project





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the alleged corruption in the Nandipur power project.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing into the alleged corruption in Nandipur Power Plant. During the course of the earing, the Chief Justice inquired as to why the project was not yet completed, adding he wanted to know about the fraud committed in the public interest project.

The secretary energy however, informed the court that Nandipur Power Project was launched in 2005 to generate 525MW of electricity. He submitted that its earlier estimated cost was Rs22 billion but later on it went up to Rs58 billion. The chief justice said a report prepared by Justice (retd) Rehmat Hussain Jafri regarding the project is present and we will look into the allegations of corruption. The chief justice directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe the allegation of corruption in the project.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice also expressed annoyance at the "exploitation of labour" by the state after a workers' union representative said the government had not paid the employees working on the Nandipur Power Project. The court was informed that the government had promised to appoint 25 percent of the staff for the project after it was outsourced but had not done so. The energy secretary admitted the claim but could not offer an explanation about why the promise had not been fulfilled yet.

The PML-N government had earlier claimed that a power project in Nandipur has been established to generate 525MW of electricity. However, the opposition parties had alleged corruption and said that not a single unit of power was added to the national grid through the project last year despite spending billions of rupees from the public money.