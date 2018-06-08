Free Iftar packets distributed

As a gestures of goodwill on the part of the German government, the German Consulate-General in town distributed free Iftar packets among the less fortunate at the shrine of the revered saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton on Thursday evening.

The recipients included people from the lowest rung of the financial and social ladder. They numbered over 200. Ingolf Vogel, consular attache, Cultural and Economic Affairs, German Consulate-General, led the distribution process assisted by Aisha Qayoom and Imran Shamim, both officials at the Consulate-General. The recipients were mostly (rather all of them) devotees who had come to the mausoleum.

Despite the best intentions of the Consulate-General, there was a stampede and the packets fell short and many had to go without these, being disappointed. There were three long queues but once the distribution began, the queues just vanished and there was a stampede with people jostling each other to grab the largesse.

Many in the melee were ragamuffin mendicants (Malangs) who frequent these shrines. There was consensus among some mediafolk who were present there that the melee was on account of the fact that it being a Thursday, the shrine was packed like sardines with devotees.

The Consulate-General staff also distributed brochures informing people about the virtues of having a balanced diet. It was a lesson in healthy nutrition. “This evening’s programme is just a goodwill gesture on the part of the German government, but we also aim at educating the masses on the advantages of a healthy balanced diet,” said Ingolf Vogel.