ACLC arrests four street criminals in raids

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) arrested four members of a six-man gang during raids in areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi and Malir on Thursday.

According to ACLC Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asad Raza, teams conducted different raids and arrested four men, confiscating a weapon and a stolen motorbike from their possession.

Raza said the suspects were identified as Rehan alias Sufyan, Shakeel, Ghulam Abbas and Farhan while one Shahnawaz alias Shani was currently in prison. He added one member of the group namely Jahangir alias Jagga was still on the run, but efforts were being made to arrest him as soon as possible.

SSP Raza shared that Rehan was already wanted by the police in hundreds of street crime incidents. He said Rehan and his brother Rizwan mugged many citizens in the vicinities of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Aziz Bhatti Police Stations, wearing police uniforms.

He added that Rehan confessed to killing Karachi police’s Assistant Sub-Inspector Aslam Qadri in the limits of Mobina Town Police Station in 2012, where an FIR of the incident was also registered.

Raza mentioned that Rehan was also wanted to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as per an FIR registered at FIA Crime Circle. He further shared that Rehan shot and injured complainant and shot eyewitness of the case in 2017.

He said Rehan’s father Muhammad Tufail, two uncles, an aunt and a cousin were involved in incidents of murder and kidnapping cases as a result of which they were arrested and are now imprisoned.

Raza said held suspect Abbas confessed that the gang robbed one million rupees from a citizen outside a clothing outlet in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in 2017. The SSP told that Shakeel and Farhan looted easy paisa shops in Nagan Chowrangi and Gulzar-e-Hijri, snatched cell phones and other valuables from citizens in Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar and robbed a number of hair salons in different parts of the city.

He also shared that Shakeel and his companions shot dead a security guard outside a hair salon at Karachi Development Authority Flats upon showing resistance. Raza added that one of the accomplices named Ali was shot dead by the guard as well. The SSP said that the held suspects were being interrogated and that further details would be shared upon completion of the investigation process.

Man dies in road crash

A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in the Keamari area of the city on Thursday. According to rescue sources, 22-year-old Mehmood, son of Kamran, was hit by a fast-moving vehicle. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Another man, Arshad Ali, 20, son of Falak Sher, was injured. The casualties were brought to Civil Hospital Karachi. On Wednesday, two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries in different road accidents in the metropolis.

According to rescue sources, a 60-year-old unknown man was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing a road in the Monghopir area. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for an autopsy.