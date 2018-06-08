CM tells irrigation, P&D secretaries to focus on water supply to tail-end areas

Sindh caretaker chief minister (CM) Fazal-ur-Rehman presided over a meeting for the secretaries of all departments on Thursday and directed them to establish good governance by following the rules and regulations in the disposal of their official work.

Rehman said that as caretaker chief minister, he was obligated to provide a level playing field to all the political parties in the upcoming elections and ensure a free, fair and transparent atmosphere.

“This would be possible where there is good governance; therefore, everyone has to work within the legal framework,” he added. Talking to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khowaja, he said that there were reports of increasing street crime. He held out the assurance that it would be contained with an iron hand.

“We have rearranged deployment of officers and enhanced patrolling at important points and areas of the city,” he added. Planning and Development Chairman Mohammad Waseem briefed Rehman on K-IV and other water supply projects for the city. He said that at present Karachi was receiving 650 million gallons per day and there were some areas in West, Malir, South and East districts where a water shortage still persists.

Waseem told the caretaker CM that with the help of the district administration, water-deprived areas were provided water through tanker service. Irrigation Secretary Jamal Shah briefed Rehman on water flows in the Indus River and off-taking canals. He said the tail-end areas were being provided with water through other means of distribution, which had improved.

Shah mentioned that against an allocated share of 106,300 cusecs, Sindh was drawing 35,260 cusecs and was on the decline as it was 37,073 cusecs on Wednesday. Caretaker chief minister Rehman directed the irrigation department to focus on proper distribution of water, particularly to the tail-enders. “The growers are staging protests, this is not good. We cannot deprive any person of his water share,” he added.

Health Secretary Fazal Pechuho briefed the caretaker CM on the disposal of hospital waste. He shared that necessary machineries had been installed to ensure an effective disposal. Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon said that he was monitoring riverine water distribution up to the tail-end and distribution of tankers in the city.

He mentioned that he planned to plant more trees with the help of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and set up a 10-acre forest near the motorway. “Plantation of more trees in the city and its outskirts would bring back the rains that were a frequent occurrence in the city,” he added.