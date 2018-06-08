Chiefs of four political parties file nomination forms for polls

Chiefs of four political parties among other candidates submitted their nomination forms for the general elections, scheduled for July 25, to the returning officers on Thursday.

Since January 4, when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) started issuing nomination forms, around 100 aspirants have filed documents for their candidacy, according to unofficial reports, while more than 1,500 forms have been issued to date.

The chiefs of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) were among the candidates who filed their nomination forms on Thursday.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari submitted his form for NA-246 (South-I), PTI chief Imran Khan for NA-243 (East-I), PSP chief Mustafa Kamal for NA-247 (South-II), NA-253 (Central-I), PS-124 (Central-II) and PS-127 (Central-V) and MQM-H chief Afaq Ahmed for NA-240 (Korangi-II).

Initially, June 8 was supposed to be the last day to file nomination forms. Some political parties, however, had demanded an extension in the deadline since the Supreme Court had asked the ECP on Wednesday to revise the nomination forms and information about the candidates such as their education, occupation, dual nationality, income tax, assets and liabilities.

On Thursday the ECP extended the date for submission of nomination forms until June 11, saying that the date was extended for facilitating political parties. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Bahadurabad group convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other leaders are likely to submit their forms on Friday.

Earlier, party leader Aminul Haque had also called for the ECP to extend the deadline for at least two days. The forms for general seats can be obtained by designated returning officers, which are additional district & sessions judges for the National Assembly and senior civil judges and judicial magistrates for the Sindh Assembly, in each district.

The ECP office is issuing forms for reserved seats such as minority and women. A person with a computerised national identity card can obtain up to five forms, each of which costs Rs100. The fee to contest on a National Assembly seat is Rs30,000 and on a provincial assembly seat is Rs20,000.

The nominations will be subjected to scrutiny until June 14, and the appeals over their acceptance and rejection can be filed until June 19. The aspirants can move the appellate tribunal until June 26. The deadline for withdrawal of nomination is June 28, as the final list of candidates will be issued on June 29.

Benazir’s vision

When PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached the city courts for submitting his nomination form, a large number of excited party workers welcomed him with flowers. They gathered around him and shouted different slogans.

The NA-246 constituency, from where Bilawal is contesting the elections, was previously won by his mother Benazir Bhutto in 1988 and later by his father Asif Ali Zardari.

On Thursday Bilawal was accompanied by Nabil Gabol, Nadia Gabol and other leaders and workers of the party. Later, talking to the media, Bilawal said the PPP will take Benazir’s vision forward.

He said it will be a great source of happiness for him to serve the Pakistani nation, adding that he is now stepping into parliamentary politics and that he is confident of strengthening the country by entering mainstream politics.

On June 5, those who obtained nomination forms for the elections included two transgender rights activists, Bindiya Rana and Iraj Aftab, as well as Abdul Jaleel, an uncle of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh who was killed in the Texas school shooting last month.

Bindiya Rana is likely to contest for NA-245 (East-IV/Jamshed Quarters and Ferozabad), Iraj Aftab for PS-106 (East-VIII/Jamshed Quarters) and Abdul Jaleel for PS-92 (Korangi-I/Shah Faisal Colony).

Shehla Raza, a PPP leader and former deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly, obtained two forms: one to contest for a reserved seat for women and the other for a general seat.

Talking to the media, Shehla expressed hope that her party will win the elections in Karachi. She said the PPP has done development work across the province, including the city, and asked the people to decide if they want a change by voting for her party.

Veteran actor Ayub Khosa, who is likely to contest on a PPP ticket, also obtained two forms: one for NA-243 (East-II/Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Quarters) and the other for PS-102 (East-IV/Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Quarters).

Rauf Siddiqui, a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader and former Sindh minister, obtained forms for NA-243 (East-II/Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Quarters), NA-255 (Central-III/Nazimabad and Liaquatabad) and PS-104 (East-IV/Ferozabad).

Arshad Vohra, a PSP leader and deputy mayor of Karachi, obtained a form each for NA-255 (Central-III/Nazimabad and Liaquatabad) and PS-128 (Central-IV/Nazimabad). The party’s national council members Mehmood Abdul Razzaque, Dr Yasir, Saad Siddiqui and Taha Ahmed Khan obtained forms for PS-102 (East-IV/Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Quarters), PS-98 (Korangi-VII/Shah Faisal Colony), PS-97 (Korangi) and PS-111 (South-V/Clifton and Civil Lines).