HBL to be granted SCO IBA membership

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) is to be officially granted the status of membership bank, during the 14th council meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Interbank Association (“SCO IBA”), which was held between June 4 and 7, 2018 in Beijing, a statement said on Thursday.

HBL became a partner bank under SCO IBA on August 8, 2014, and has now been elevated as a member bank with the consent of other member banks present at the current SCO IBA council meeting, it added.

It is a great honour and achievement for HBL to represent Pakistan on the SCO banking forum, and to be the first and only commercial bank in this forum.

With its elevation in status as member bank, HBL is positioned to play an integral role in the promotion of regional trade, investment and finance, it added.