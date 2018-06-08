APF welcomes new director aboard

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The American Pakistan Foundation on Thursday said it was pleased to have Zarrar Sehgal, head of banking and finance practice area at Clifford Chance, a multinational law firm, on board. “The APF welcomes Sehgal to its board of directors,” the foundation said in a statement.
The APF statement said Sehgal is a partner in Clifford Chance's US Finance and Restructuring Group, and Co-Head of the Asset Finance Practice.
It added that Sehgal was also Global Head of Clifford Chance's Transport & Logistics sector group and held extensive experience representing underwriters, lenders, lessors, and governmental agencies in a wide variety of asset, and structured finance transactions.
