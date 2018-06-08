Copper climbs

Beijing : London copper prices rose to a 2018 high on Thursday, gaining ground for a sixth session on concerns over disruption at the Escondida mine in Chile.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $7,287 a tonne, its highest since Dec. 29, 2017, and was trading at $7,276 at 0707 GMT.

It is up 6.3 percent so far this month.

Investors "continue to fret about potential supply-side disruptions" after union leaders at Escondida, which is operated by BHP, submitted wage demands, sparking fears of a possible strike, ANZ wrote in a note.

A weaker dollar index, which makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, also lent support to prices.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for a fifth straight session, ending 2.2 percent higher at 53,930 yuan ($8,440.41) a tonne, its highest close since Feb. 27.