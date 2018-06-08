Cotton unchanged

Karachi : Dull trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs7,500/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,038/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs7,645/maund and Rs8,193/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said it would be difficult for Pakistan to achieve production target of over 14 million bales, as water shortage had affected the sowing. “More imports will likely to be registered, as local crop will not fulfill the consumption demand,” he added.

Only two transactions of 1,200 bales were recorded at the Karachi cotton market. Of which, 800 bales of Khanpur were sold at Rs7,500/maund and 400 bales of Sadiqabad exchanged hands at Rs7,950/maund.