Beijing : Oil prices on Thursday rose on the back of plunging exports by OPEC-member Venezuela, recovering some ground lost in the previous session, although another surge in U.S. production still weighed on markets, traders said.

Brent crude futures were up 51 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $75.87 a barrel at 0710 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $65.03 a barrel. It ended the previous session 1.2 percent lower at $64.73 a barrel.

Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is struggling to meet its supply obligations, with dozens of tankers waiting to take on its oil.

Tankers waiting to load more than 24 million barrels of crude, almost as much as PDVSA shipped in April, are sitting off the country´s main oil port, according to shipping data.