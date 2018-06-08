Euro recovers

TOKYO: The euro stayed near two-week highs against many of its rivals on Thursday, on rising bets the European Central Bank (ECB) may soon announce it will start winding down its massive bond purchase programme.

The central bank´s chief economist Peter Praet, a close ally of President Mario Draghi, said the ECB would debate next week whether to end bond purchases later this year.

Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany´s central bank, said expectations the ECB would taper its bond-buying programme by the end of this year were plausible while his Dutch counterpart, Klaas Knot, said there was no reason to continue a quantitative easing programme.

The trio of comments drove the euro to a two-week high of $1.1800 sharp.

The common currency last traded at $1.1781 , extending its gains so far this week to 1.15 percent.

The euro strengthened against other currencies, hitting a two-week high of 1.1640 Swiss franc and 129.83 yen on Wednesday. "In the near term, we are likely to see event-driven trading on the euro.

We should expect the euro to jump 100 pips (one cent) quite easily on comments from key officials," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale.