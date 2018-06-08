Stocks snap winning streak as profit-hunting weighs heavy

Stock on Thursday cut short a five-session winning streak after some financial institutions and high net worth individuals off-loaded their holdings to shovel in profits available in an overbought market, dealers said.

Zubair Jatoi from Aba Ali Habib Securities said the bourse began the day with a bullish note; however, came under a bearish spell in late trading hours, shedding some weight.

“Investor sentiment lost steam as World Bank downgraded Pakistan’s GDP growth estimate from 5.8 percent to 5.0 percent for the fiscal year 2018-19,” Jatao said.

He added that selling pressure also mounted after Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the interim finance minister, in a cabinet meeting, stressed the need for taking immediate action to tackle current financial and economic situation.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.44 percent or 196.09 points to close at 43,948.11 points, while KSE-30 shares index went down by 0.55 percent or 120.05 points to end at 21,663.88 points.

As many as 357 scrips were active, of which 114 went up, 215 fell, and 28 remained unchanged. Ready market volumes stood at 227.213 billion shares compared to a turnover of 223.429 billion shares in the last session.

The market was under selling pressure because the index had gained almost 1600 points in the last five sessions and a correction was due. Though, there was nothing negative about caretaker finance minister’s statement, which was quite encouraging in the sense that it called for immediate steps to rescue the economy and efforts to attain the timeline of FATF. At his point the market came under selling pressure or to be more precise correction because investors found the levels attractive to book available profits. Moreover they sold holdings because it’s going to be a long weekend due to Juma-Tul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramazan) holiday.

An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said the index took a hit because investors chose to book profits.

Banking stocks like Habib Bank Limited and Habib Metro, which lost 2.5 percent and 3.31 percent respectively were among the biggest index-draggers as investors booked profits following a recent rally. The turnover remained high at 227 million shares as compared to five days average volume of 142 million shares.

Companies with the highest gains were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs129.00 to close at Rs3598.00/share, and Khyber Textile, up Rs18.35 to close at Rs385.39/share.

Stocks that booked the most losses were Sapphire Textile, down Rs60.00 to close at Rs1140.09/share, and ICI Pakistan, down Rs43.57 to close at Rs866.13/share.

Pakistan Elektron recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 21.721 million shares, while its script gained Rs1.26 to close at Rs39.78/share. It was followed by Engro Polymer, with a turnover of 11.205 million shares. The script gained Rs0.99 to close at Rs34.43/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Bank of Punjab. It recorded a turnover of 63.250 million shares, whereas its script lost Rs0.03 to close at Rs13.04/share.