Foreign currency reserves rise to $16.419 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose slightly to $16.419 billion during the week ended June 1 from $16.406 billion a week ago, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased $8 million to $10.042 billion. The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks stood at $6.378 billion as compared to $6.373 billion in the previous week.