Thu June 07, 2018
National

June 7, 2018

CJCSC meets president, briefs about security matters

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan had full confidence in its defence capabilities as well as the preparedness of its armed forces in the field of defence.

The president said this during a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by President’s Media Office here said. General Zubair Mahmood Hayat briefed the president about the country’s defence and security matters and said Pakistan’s armed forces were fully prepared to defend the country.

