PTI writes to ECP, ED on key appointments made by PML-N

ISLAMABAD: PTI has written separate letters to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the secretary of the Establishment Division (ED) about the key appointments made by ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former chief minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

In a letter to the secretary of the Establishment Division, PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry has sought a list of appointments made by Abbasi during the last two weeks of the term of PML-N government from the secretary. He has called on the secretary to furnish and share the list of appointments made in grade-21 and 22.

In another letter, Fawad expressed disappointment on the ‘inaction’ by the ECP on a letter, the PTI had written to the Chief Election Commissioner Justice ® Sardar Muhammad Raza on May 29 on the appointments of advocate general Punjab and scores of law officers in the province.

He alleged that this gave way to Abbasi and Shahbaz resorting to large number of appointments on important posts. Fawad contended that it was a pre-requisite for holding free, fair and transparent elections that the chief election commissioner should keep an eye on all such factors, which could potentially impact the upcoming elections.

He reminded the ECP that to hold free, fair and transparent elections was its constitutional obligation. He urged the chief election commissioner to look into this matter.