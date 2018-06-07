3 Kashmiris martyred in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Wednesday.
The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Machhil area of the district. The operation continued till reports last came in. More details were awaited.
