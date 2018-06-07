Eid in Saudi Arabia likely on 15th

RIYADH: Muslims around the world currently fasting the month of Ramazan will be keen to know that a senior Saudi meteorologist has said that Ramazan is expected to last this year for 29 days, meaning the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday will be celebrated on June 15, reports Saudi media.

Abulaziz Al Husseini said that this astronomical calculation is on condition of atmospheric clarity on the day of the moon sighting for Eid.

The Islamic calendar directly follows the lunar cycle, meaning that each month is comprised of 29-30 days.

Due to these shifts, it depends on when the new crescent moon appears and is seen by two reliable witnesses. This, however, can lead to different start dates for the new month, due to some countries witnessing the new moon before others.