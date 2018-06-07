Prosperous, peaceful Pakistan PML-N’s destination: Shahbaz

LAHORE: The chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, Senator Sajid Mir, called on Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif who said a prosperous, developed and peaceful Pakistan was the destination of PML-N.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Shahbaz, who is also the PML-N president, said efforts were made to deal with the challenges of the country during the last five years, which generated positive results.

Separately, a delegation of PML-N Sindh met Shahbaz, as party’s provincial head Shah Muhammad Shah said the people of Sindh were looking towards Shehbaz for development and prosperity in their province just like Punjab which had made tremendous progress under the leadership of Shahbaz and become a role model for other provinces.

On the occasion, Shahbaz said the rulers of Sindh had done nothing for Karachi and interior areas, thus devastating the entire province. He added that if given an opportunity, Karachi and the rest of the Sindh province would be developed like Lahore and Punjab.