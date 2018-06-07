Rights activists accuse

Chitral DC of misusing authority

By Our correspondent

CHITRAL: Human rights activists on Wednesday demanded the authorities to suspend the Chitral Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sudhar over alleged misuse of his authority and shifting his official vehicles to Sindh 2300 kilometres away from the station of his duty and using the automobiles for his relatives.

Speaking at a news conference, Chairman, Human Rights Foundation, Chitral, Niaz A Niazi Advocate, and Professor Mohammad Dost, appealed Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan and Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan to take notice of the issue and order a transparent inquiry into the issue.

Both the human rights activists said the official vehicles were purchased with the taxpayers money but the deputy commissioner took them as his personal property and shifted these vehicles to Sindh to be used by his kith and kin. This is the worst type of corruption. An official serving against an executive post of the deputy commissioner is not above accountability,” said Niaz A Niazi advocate.

He deplored that when the affected driver, Kashifuddin, made the issue public, the deputy commissioner accused him of being a reckless driver and addict. Even, the official tried to implicate the father of the driver who is an auto mechanic in corruption. It may be mentioned here that the driver Kashifuddin had told a press conference on Tuesday that Chitral Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sudhar had ordered him to work at his residence in Hyderabad in Sindh. He had alleged two vehicles of the Chitral DC office - Vigo A- 1200 and Corolla A-1169 - were placed at the personal use of family members and other relatives of the deputy commissioner.