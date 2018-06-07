Thu June 07, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
June 7, 2018

21 candidates submit nomination papers in KP

PESHAWAR: Up to 21 candidates from various political parties in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa on Wednesday submitted nomination papers to returning officers both for reserved and general seats for the general election 2018.

Sohail Ahmad, spokesperson for the provincial election commissioner, told The News that 21 candidates of different political parties submitted their nomination papers, including seven for minorities’ seats, eight women candidates for National Assembly seats and 13 candidates for women’s reserved seats in the KP Assembly.

