Gas supply suspended as pipeline hit during BRT work

PESHAWAR: Gas supply to Peshawar Cantonment and adjacent areas was suspended Wednesday after supply pipeline was damaged due to the work on the Rapid Bus Transit (BRT) project near the Peshawar Railways Station on Sher Shah Suri Road.

Also, the loadshedding of the utility and lower pressure in various parts of the provincial capital is going on to trouble the domestic consumers despite claims by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) that no gas loadshedding was carried out in Sehr and Iftar and they check the utility pressure on daily basis.

The gas supply was suspended till 1:30 in the noon to Peshawar Cantonment from early in the morning due to the damage caused to the 4-inch diameter pipeline due to BRT work near the Peshawar Railways Station. It was the third major gas disruption caused by ongoing work on the BRT project in the provincial capital.

Earlier, the damage to the pipeline was caused on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road on May 15 and on 19 near the offices of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in Phase-V in Hayatabad. The damage had deprived most parts of the provincial capital of the facility for hours.

The spokesperson for SNGPL, Shah Faisal, said that they immediately dispatched teams of officials to the affected area and the repair work was started by 10:00 am. He said the gas pipeline was repaired by 1:30 pm in the noon and gas supply was resumed to the affected areas.

Various areas of the provincial capital are facing a shortage of gas supply, multiplying the miseries of the consumers in Ramazan. The housewives face difficulties in preparing Sehri and Iftari.

A resident said that gas loadshedding was carried out from 4-7pm daily from first Ramazan. “Now gas supply to the area is also suspended in Sehr for the past two weeks,” said Irfan Shehzad, a resident of Kakshal.

Complaints of lower gas pressure and loadshedding are being received from, Hayatabad Phase-II, Dilazak Road, Faqirabad, Zaryab Colony, Corporation Colony, Faisal Colony, Bazaar-e-Kalan, Mohallah Baqir, Shah, Dabgari Garden, Nauthia locality and other areas as well.