IGP orders cops to enhance security

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtu nkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud has directed police to further increase security to avoid any untoward incident during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

The directives were given to all Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers in a special circular issued from Central Police Office on Wednesday, said an official communiqué.

The circular stated that every rank jawan and officer rendered matchless sacrifices in the line of duty against terrorists and restored much-needed peace in the society.

The circular added that these sacrifices enhanced the image of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, which must be maintained in every circumstances at all cost.

It said that during the sacred month of Ramadan, the police have remained fully alert and performing duty round the clock as per expectations of the general public.

The officers were reminded not to forget the heirs of police martyrs particularly on 27th Ramazan and on Eid occasion.

The officers were directed to personally visit the families of police martyrs along with Eid gifts in their respective jurisdiction so that they could not feel alone during Eid celebrations.

They were asked to visit the injured police jawans and distribute Eid gifts amongst them.