Justice Dost Muhammad sworn-in as KP caretaker CM

PESHAWAR: Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan was sworn-in as the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath.

Besides others, former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, Speaker Asad Qaiser, Chief Secretary Azam Khan, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud, Inspector General Frontier Constabulary Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial President Amir Muqam, officials and lawyers were present on the occasion.

Justice Dost Mohammad, hailing from Bannu, has had a long career as lawyer and judge, retiring in March this year as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He had earlier served as Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

Meanwhile, Justice Dost Muhammad asked the bureaucracy to facilitate peaceful, free, fair and transparent conduct of general election in the province.

“We have a limited mandate commanded by the Constitution and we should be loyal to our responsibility till the transparent conduct of general election. Everyone should be loyal to the country and extend full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he told a meeting of senior officials at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan, additional chief secretary and other administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

“The government machinery would ensure drastic cut in expenses as only minimum justifiable expenditures would be allowed. There will be no Eid Milan and Iftar parties and the resources could be diverted to improve schooling and efficient healthcare in the province,” he added.

He reminded that the country had suffered both man-made and natural calamities in the recent past.

He said the government machinery would provide extraordinary security for the public processions and gatherings as part of security measures during the election campaign.

The caretaker chief minister called upon the public servants to mitigate the bad impact of climate change. He said the chief secretary should issue a circular asking the relevant quarters and the district administrations to be on red alert, monitoring the system, introducing the early warning system and arranging everything required to deal with any calamity.

“In any emergency, this province will bear the brunt being the first victim of any devastation,” he said. He asked the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials to prepare a comprehensive blueprint of all the glacier-melting areas and the kind of hardships these melting glaciers pose besides collecting resources to address these challenges.

He also directed authorities to take action against the spurious and substandard drugs and the air-borne and water-borne diseases within the available resources.

He called upon the district administrations to control the prices of essential commodities in their respective districts. He assured that the caretaker government would provide all-out support to the Election Commission for the fulfillment of its mandated responsibilities.