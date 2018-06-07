ECP to select Punjab, Balochistan caretaker CMs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday called its meeting Thursday for selecting caretaker chief minister Punjab after the parliamentary committee that met Wednesday failed to reach a consensus over a name from four ‘candidates’.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza has summoned the session at 9:30 AM Thursday.

The Election Commission issued a statement that for caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, the Speaker Assembly had forwarded four names.

The Election Commission said that the government has suggested Justice (R) Sahir Ali and Admiral (R) M Zakaullah’s name, whereas the opposition has sent names of Dr Hasan Askari and Ayaz Amir for the slot of interim chief minister.

Similarly, the matter pertaining to naming of caretaker chief minister Balochistan has also been referred to the Election Commission. A senior official said that besides the naming of caretaker chief minister Punjab, hearing is fixed for Quetta’s constituencies with regards to their delimitation.

The decision of interim chief ministers for Punjab and Balochistan was referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the provincial governments and the opposition were unable to agree on mutual candidates.

The Election Commission said that as per the judgement of the apex court, all candidates are bound to submit the affidavit with their concerned returning officers, who have already been issued directions in this connection.