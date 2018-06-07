Rabbani questions caretaker’s decision on talks with IMF

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday questioned the policy decision taken by caretaker finance minister with regards to negotiation with IMF.

“It is a matter of deep concern that the ink on the notification of the new Caretaker Finance Minister had not dried and she took a policy decision to enter into negotiation with the IMF under Article IV Consultation, as reported the national media,” he asserted in a statement, issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Rabbani emphasised the role of a caretaker government has been clearly defined in various judgments of the superior courts, the Election Laws and the Constitution, 1973. “The intent and purpose of a caretaker government is to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan, in holding free, fair and transparent elections and to run the day to day affairs of the state,” he said.

In the past, he pointed out caretaker governments had overstepped their mandate and entered into agreements with various international financial institutions, thereby binding the newly elected governments to these agreements.

“It will not be fair for a caretaker finance Minister to bind the new Parliament and the new government in such agreements,” Rabbani contended.

Ex-chairman Senate said if at all under procedural requirements it is necessary to conduct the meeting with the IMF then prior to and immediately after the said meeting the caretaker finance minister should take the Senate of Pakistan into confidence.